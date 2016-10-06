Huddersfield Giants duo Cudjoe and McGillvary in initial England squad

Giants duo Leroy Cudjoe and Jermaine McGillvary have been called up to Wayne Bennett’s England train-on squad.

The Huddersfield-born stars are two of 10 players who have initially been named as preparations started this week for the international Test against France and the Ladbrokes Four Nations tournament which begins on Saturday, October 29 with the England v New Zealand clash at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium.

The England train-on squad only includes UK-based players involved in games up to Round 7 in the Super 8s and Middle 8s competition.

Training with new England Assistant Coach and former Giants boss Paul Anderson and performance staff has immediately got under way, with centre Cudjoe and winger McGillvary joined in the 10-man group by former teammates Kevin Brown and Brett Ferres.

England Rugby League head coach Wayne Bennett

The full 24-man squad will be announced on Monday, October 10, when players from this Saturday’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, Wigan and Warrington, and beaten play-offs semi-finalists Hull FC and St Helens, as well as England stars playing in the Australian NRL, will be added to the final selection pool.

But the full list of those already called up are Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Brett Ferres (Leeds Rhinos), Stevie Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos), Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos), Kevin Brown (Widnes Vikings).

As well as Cudjoe and McGillvary, there’s a strong chance Giants teammates Danny Brough and Joe Wardle will feature for Scotland and Oli Roberts and Gene Ormsby will line up for Ireland.