Huddersfield Giants to face Catalans Dragons at Super League Magic Weekend

Huddersfield Giants will take on Catalans Dragons in Super League’s Magic Weekend next season.

The Giants will take on the Perpignan side in the 2017 fixtures, in the opening match of Sunday’s programme on May 21 with a 1pm kick-off.

Newcastle’s St James Park again hosts the event, with the two teams having already met on the ground in the 2015 season when the game ended in a 22-22 draw.

There will also be a Grand Final rematch at Super League’s 11th Magic Weekend as Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves in Saturday’s final game.

Catalan Dragons Jeff Lima (left) and Huddersfield Giants Danny Brough

Super League general manager Mark Foster said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Dacia Magic Weekend back to Newcastle for the third successive year.

“The city has made us feel incredibly welcome and we know that our fans love visiting the North East, not just to witness a whole round of the Betfred Super League but also to take in everything else that this wonderful city and surrounding area has to offer.”

The full Magic Weekend 2017 fixture list is:

Saturday, May 20: Widnes v Wakefield (2.30), Hull FC v St Helens (4.45), Wigan v Warrington (7.00).

Sunday, May 21: Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield (1.00); Leigh v Salford (3.15), Castleford v Leeds (5.30).