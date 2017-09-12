Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants face playing the remaining two rounds of the Super 8s lacking power up front in the pack.

Front rowers Sebastine Ikahihifo and Shannon Wakeman are both set to miss the final two games of the campaign through injury.

The Giants, whose hopes of reaching the top four were dashed by their 52-14 defeat at Salford Red Devils, travel to St Helens on Friday before their final home game against Leeds Rhinos at home on Friday, September 22.

Head coach Rick Stone will do that with only former New Zealand international Sam Rapira , set to leave the club for Toulouse at the end of the season, and Tonga’s 2013 World Cup star Ukuma Ta’ai as prop forward options.

“We will be without Shannon Wakeman who has an knee injury that will probably keep him out until next year,” said Stone.

“Seb has an ankle injury which will keep him out at least for this week, and we will have to see how things go from there.

“I don’t want to make too many changes for the St Helens game and I would think we will be looking at the likes of Daniel Smith to come and fill in.”

Club captain Leroy Cudjoe has had an operation on the knee injury that kept him out of the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium and Stone said: “In the end Leroy needed the surgery, so he will be out for the season.”