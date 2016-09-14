Huddersfield Giants will face a fully-charged Leeds Rhinos - Brett Ferres

BRETT FERRES has warned his former Giants teammates they can expect few favours from Leeds Rhinos in their bid to avoid Super League relegation.

While Huddersfield’s top-flight survival hangs in the balance ahead of Sunday’s Middle 8s derby duel at the John Smith’s Stadium, Leeds will arrive in town having already booked their Super League ticket for 2017,

That was confirmed with last Friday’s 32-0 home victory over Batley Bulldogs.

But England back-row forward Ferres has made it clear that despite Leeds having achieved their main objective of playing in Super League next season, they don’t intend to start taking their foot off the gas and have set their sights on remaining unbeaten in the Middle 8s to guarantee they take some meaningful momentum into the start of pre-season.

“We wanted seven wins out of seven games from the competition we are in now. We are on for that at the moment, with five from five,” said Ferres, whose side complete their Middle 8s programme next Friday night at home to Leigh Centurions, who were promoted after beating the Giants 48-40 at home last Saturday.

“We haven’t played particularly well, so for us it is a big test this weekend at Huddersfield and we are looking forward to it.”

Sunday will be Leeds’ fourth meeting with Giants this year.

The Rhinos won 20-16 at Headingley in Super League on March 4, but were then beaten 28-20 in the league return on April 29 and seven days later lost 36-22 in the Challenge Cup at John Smith’s Stadium.

But Ferres, who joined Rhinos from Huddersfield last winter, believes the Rhinos are now a much better side.

“We were very scratchy earlier in the season and we came up against a good Huddersfield side and they turned us over a couple of times,” he added.

“It is about us this weekend. We’ve been working hard and getting the results, but we are certainly due a big performance and hopefully that’ll come this week.

“There’s certainly a very positive feel about the place.

“We finished the regular season in pretty good style.

“We got a couple of good scalps and played some good stuff. We are on a bit of a run now and hopefully that will continue this week.

“Potentially there’s still loads to come from us. We have certainly improved since James Segeyaro has come over.

“We have adapted a few styles in our play and defensively we’ve changed a few things.

“We are starting to see the fruits of that in patches and once we get consistent with that I think we’ll be a good team.”