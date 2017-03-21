Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have drawn Championship outfit Swinton Lions in the fifth round of the Labrokes Challenge Cup.

The Giants, whose last appearance in the final in the competition was at Wembley in 2009 when they were beaten 25-16 by Warrington Wolves, will be at the John Smith’s Stadium to face the Lions with fifth round ties due to be played on the weekend of April 22-23.

It will be Giants head coach Rick Stone’s first experience of the knockout competition – his arrival in July last year was after Huddersfield had fallen in their first game in the competition going down 28-16 at the John Smith’s Stadium to West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Competition newcomers Toronto Wolfpack have been drawn away and will face Super League outfit Salford Red Devils, while Leeds Rhinos – who face the Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium in Super League on Friday evening, will be at home to Doncaster.

Fifth round draw: Leigh Centurions v Hull KR, Featherstone Rovers v Oldham Roughyeds, Leeds Rhinos v Doncaster, Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack, Whitehaven or Oxford v Halifax, Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs, Huddersfield Giants v Swinton Lions, York City Knights v Barrow Raiders