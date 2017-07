Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The regular Super League season is now complete and below is who will play who in the second phase.

The dates for the fixtures will be confirmed at 8AM on Wednesday morning.

SUPER LEAGUE SUPER 8S

Castleford Tigers

Home: HULL FC, LEEDS RHINOS, ST HELENS, WAKEFIELD TRINITY

Away: HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, SALFORD RED DEVILS, WIGAN WARRIORS

Leeds Rhinos

Home: HULL FC, SALFORD RED DEVILS, ST HELENS, WIGAN WARRIORS

Away: CASTLEFORD TIGERS, HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, WAKEFIELD TRINITY

Hull FC

Home: HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, SALFORD RED DEVILS, WAKEFIELD TRINITY, WIGAN WARRIORS

Away: CASTLEFORD TIGERS, LEEDS RHINOS, ST HELENS

Salford Red Devils

Home: CASTLEFORD TIGERS, HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, ST HELENS, WAKEFIELD TRINITY

Away: HULL FC, LEEDS RHINOS, WIGAN WARRIORS

Wakefield Trinity

Home: LEEDS RHINOS, ST HELENS, WIGAN WARRIORS

Away: CASTLEFORD TIGERS, HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, HULL FC, SALFORD RED DEVILS

St Helens

Home: HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, HULL FC, WIGAN WARRIORS

Away: CASTLEFORD TIGERS, LEEDS RHINOS, SALFORD RED DEVILS, WAKEFIELD TRINITY

Wigan Warriors

Home: CASTLEFORD TIGERS, HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, SALFORD RED DEVILS

Away: HULL FC, LEEDS RHINOS, ST HELENS, WAKEFIELD TRINITY

Huddersfield Giants

Home: CASTLEFORD TIGERS, LEEDS RHINOS, WAKEFIELD TRINITY

Away: HULL FC, SALFORD RED DEVILS, ST HELENS, WIGAN WARRIORS

THE QUALIFIERS

Warrington Wolves

Home: CATALANS DRAGONS, HALIFAX, HULL KR, LEIGH CENTURIONS

Away: FEATHERSTONE ROVERS, LONDON BRONCOS, WIDNES VIKINGS

Catalans Dragons

Home: FEATHERSTONE ROVERS, LEIGH CENTURIONS, LONDON BRONCOS, WIDNES VIKINGS

Away: HALIFAX, HULL KR, WARRINGTON WOLVES

Leigh Centurions

Home: HALIFAX, HULL KR, WIDNES VIKINGS

Away: CATALANS DRAGONS, FEATHERSTONE ROVERS, LONDON BRONCOS, WARRINGTON WOLVES

Widnes Vikings

Home: FEATHERSTONE ROVERS, LONDON BRONCOS, WARRINGTON WOLVES

Away: CATALANS DRAGONS, HALIFAX, HULL KR, LEIGH CENTURIONS

Hull KR

Home: CATALANS DRAGONS, HALIFAX, LONDON BRONCOS, WIDNES VIKINGS

Away: FEATHERSTONE ROVERS, LEIGH CENTURIONS, WARRINGTON WOLVES

London Broncos

Home: FEATHERSTONE ROVERS, HALIFAX, LEIGH CENTURIONS, WARRINGTON WOLVES

Away: CATALANS DRAGONS, HULL KR, WIDNES VIKINGS

Halifax

Home: CATALANS DRAGONS, FEATHERSTONE ROVERS, WIDNES VIKINGS

Away: HULL KR, LEIGH CENTURIONS, LONDON BRONCOS, WARRINGTON WOLVES

Featherstone Rovers

Home; HULL KR, LEIGH CENTURIONS, WARRINGTON WOLVES

Away: CATALANS DRAGONS, HALIFAX, LONDON BRONCOS, WIDNES VIKINGS

Wakefield Trinity have signed hooker Tyler Randell from NRL side Newcastle Knights on a two-year contract from the start of the 2018 season.

The 24-year-old Australian has spent his entire professional career to date at Newcastle, making his debut in 2014.

He has made 44 appearances, five of them coming in 2017.