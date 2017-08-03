Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers will look to maintain their lead at the top of Division One in the National Conference on Saturday with a familiar face making his ‘second debut’ for the club.

That’s the 39-year-old John Birt, who will play No9 off the bench against third-placed Milford Marlins at The Cross (2.30), seven years after last wearing the club shirt.

It’s a crunch clash for coach Richard Knight and his men, who lead from Hunslet Parkside only by one point on points difference.

And with Huddersfield Giants in Friday-night action against Wakefield Trinity , Fartowners can take the chance to back the Holmfirth-based club in what is a key fixture.

Knight will give a debut on the wing to former Giants Academy and St Joseph’s player Jacob Garside, while Underbank are boosted by the return of props Craig Williams, Dan Farrand and Jordan Williams.

Also back are left centre Owen Restall and wingman Courtney Allette, who has been out injured for three weeks.

“Because of the state of the table, this is like a Grand Final for us,” said Knight.

“If we can get over the line, it will put us seven points clear of Milford in third and, with two to go up automatically and only five more games to play after this one, we’d be in a really strong position.

“And with the character the lads have been showing all season and, particularly in the last two games, when we’ve been pretty beaten up, they deserve to go on and win promotion.”

Underbank are looking for their 16th win of the season, after collecting their 15th last weekend, 21-14 away to Hull Dockers.

Knight’s side are plus 308 and remain level on 30 points with second-in-the-table Hunslet Parkside – who kept up the pressure with a 28-0 home over Hunslet Warriors to be on a postive points difference of 307.

Parkside are away at fourth-placed Normanton Knights (both them and Underbank have six games left to play).

“Having been pretty busted up, it’s great to have some men back and about 25 to select from for a change,” added Knight, who is not intending to play on Saturday.

“John (Birt) has been back training with us for about six weeks and looks pretty sharp.

“He was previously at Siddal and has been working away for the last four years, but he’s back home now and we’ll give him a spin off the bench.

“This is a big game for us and the next two or three will make or break our season.

“A win over Milford would put us in a really strong situation, needing to win two of the last five to guarantee promotion, so we know what’s at stake.”.

National Conference, Division One (all 2.30pm): Hunslet Warriors v Hull Dockers, Normanton Knights v Hunslet Club Parkside, Underbank Rangers v Milford Marlins, York Acorn v Shaw Cross Sharks