GIANTS chief Rick Stone is hoping the fans turn out in force to support Luke Robinson in his testimonial game against Bradford Bulls at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

But the Australian is also hoping they arrive in good numbers to take a look at some of the highly-talented young players at his disposal.

Confirmation the Bulls had been saved and would be able to take part in the pre-season West

Yorkshire derby came through on Wednesday.

That’s obviously good news for Robinson, as well as for the Bulls and the game of rugby league in general who faced the possibility of losing one of the sport’s former Super powers.

And Stone is delighted his pre-season plans remain on schedule, with those players on show this weekend looking to take the first step towards a place in the Super League XXII opener at Widnes Vikings on Friday, February 10.

“This is a big game for everyone involved,” said Stone, whose side follow up the Bradford date with a home test against Workington Town next Saturday and a final trial at Warrington Wolves on

Wednesday, February 1.

“First of all, it’s the chance to get behind Robbo, who’s been a great servant to the Giants over many years. He’s given me tremendous support in his role as assistant coach from the first day I arrived, and for that reason alone I hope he has a great day.

“There’s also a chance he could have a bit of a cameo playing role on Sunday as well, which will be good to see. I’m looking

forward to that.

“But I’m also looking forward to seeing some of our younger players getting the chance to have a run. I think the supporters will be in for a very pleasant surprise when they see how talented they are.

“The likes of Matty English, Izaac Farrell and Billy Hayes have been training full-time with us and

making a positive impression, and I know how much they’re looking forward to playing alongside some of the senior players.

“In terms of their development, it’s massive.”

Although a number of players are sitting out this weekend’s clash, there will, however, be games for new signing Paul Clough and young back-row forward Mikey Wood.

Former Bradford prop Clough and homegrown youngster Wood will be turning out on dual

registration for Oldham against Rochdale on

Sunday. They will then be hoping to earn a spot for next Saturday’s home clash against Workington.

Making their Giants debut at the John Smith’s Stadium will be another former Bulls men Alex Mellor and Adam O’Brien, with Mellor starting at

centre and O’Brien ready to share the hooking duties with starting No9 Kruise Leeming.

On top of that, there’s a welcome return to action for Daniel Smith.

The prop forward (inset) hasn’t played since suffering a serious foot injury in the early weeks of last

season at Leeds Rhinos.

He’s selected in the somewhat unlikely position of loose-forward, although Stone admits there’s

nothing unusual in it for him.

“Daniel’s got a fair bit of skill about him, which some fans may not be aware of,” added Stone.

“I’ve been pretty impressed with what he’s got to offer, and the fact he’s shed about 10kg since his injury means the supporters could see a very different Daniel Smith this weekend.

“It could be an interesting day.”

Huddersfield Giants : Jared Simpson; Gene Orsmby, Alex Mellor, Sam Wood, Harry Woollard; Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley; Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Nathan Mason, Oli Roberts, Liam Johnson, Daniel Smith. Subs: Adam O’Brien, Izaac Farrell, Tyler Dickinson, Matty English, Billy Hayes, Jon-Luke Kirby, Jermaine McGillvary, Luke Robinson.