Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Roberts named in Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

  • Updated
  • By

King brothers from Meltham also in 22-strong party

Oliver Roberts heads for the line to score during the Giants' Middle 8s victory over Featherstone

Huddersfield Giants back row forward Oliver Roberts is in Ireland’s 22-man squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old has been included for the European Pool B qualifiers , along with Meltham-based brothers George and Toby King of Warrington and former Giant Scott Grix of Wakefield.

Mark Aston has again chosen Wakefield’s Liam Finn as captain, with the Irish aiming to build on a 58-10 win over Malta by beating Jamaica in Bray next weekend.

Finn said: “I’m looking forward to playing and captaining Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers once more.

“Nothing will surpass the pride I have to play for Ireland alongside some of my closest friends.

Toby King (right) from Meltham is seen being challenged by Dominic Crosby of Wigan during Warrington's Grand Final defeat. He is in the Ireland squad

“It’s a tough ask in terms of logistics but luckily, once we get together as a team, all that matters is enjoyment of rugby and our togetherness.

“To qualify for next year’s World Cup is our goal and to get there essential, in my opinion, for the continued development of rugby league in Ireland.

“Hopefully we get the chance of a lifetime to play in Australia and I’m sure the qualifying games will live up to expectation.”

Roberts, who joined the Giants from Bradford Bulls, played for Ireland at the Euro Nations.

Squad: Gareth Gill (Ballynahinch Rabbitohs), Chris Hall (Belfast Met Scholars), Joe Keyes (Bradford Bulls), James Kelly, Mikey Russell (Dublin City Exiles), Alan McMahon (Galway Tribesmen), Luke Ambler (Halifax), Oliver Roberts (Huddersfield Giants), Matthew Cahoon (Ireland Students), Greg McNally (Leigh Centurions), Casey Dunne (Longhorns RL), Will Hope (Oldham Roughyeds), James Hasson (Parramatta Eels), Danny Bridge (Redcliffe Dolphins), Matty Hadden (Rochdale Hornets), Shannon McDonnell (St Helens), Liam Finn, Scott Grix (Wakefield Trinity Wildcats), George King, Toby King, Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves), Dave Allen (Whitehaven)

