Giants forward Oliver Roberts is hoping he can continue his impressive pre-season form against Warrington Wolves tomorrow.

Head coach Rick Stone and his Huddersfield squad head to the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Ben Harrison’s testimonial game (8pm).

It will be the third and last pre-season warm-up game for the Giants before they start their 2017 Super League campaign away at Widnes Vikings on Friday, February 10.

For 21-year-old Ireland international second rower Roberts it could provide another chance to stake a claim for a first team start in Super League.

He was among the tries in the 28-10 success over Bradford in the Giants opening friendly and again put in a strong performance in the 16-14 win over League One outfit Workington Town.

“If I am selected I will be looking forward to getting a run out against Super League opponents,” said Roberts.

“We had a good tester against Workington and against Bradford last week and I think lads are feeling pretty good.”

And Roberts was impressed by the performance of a very young Giants side as they notched a home success against the Cumbrians at the weekend.

“Workington are no easy turnovers and they came down and gave us a game,” he added.

“Some of the youngsters had a good run out and showed what they could do.

“The likes of Matty English, Jon-Luke (Kirby), Faz (Izaac Farrell), Josh Pinder and Sam Wood, they are all young but they all showed what they are about.

“It was a big test for them as they up against grown men and senior players and I thought that all the young guys acquitted themselves very well.

“The game gave them a chance to show Rick (Stone) what they can do and what they are worth to the club and really just how good they are.”

Warrington were in action at the weekend and were 24-22 winners in their friendly at Rochdale Hornets.

Daryl Clark, Matty Blythe, Brad Dwyer and Meltham All Blacks product Toby King also crossed the whitewash for the Wolves.