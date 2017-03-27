Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants stand-off Danny Brough has been charged with a grade B offence of punching following an incident during the 28-12 home defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

The Scotland captain was sent to the sin-bin after clashing with Leeds second rower Carl Ablett last Friday and will appear in front of a Rugby Football League independent disciplinary panel in Leeds on Tuesday.

Brough was the only player from the latest round of Betfred Super League matches to be charged by the RFL’s match review panel, although Castleford forward Matt Cook received a caution for a dangerous throw.