Huddersfield Giants half-back Jamie Ellis can't wait to return to Leigh Centurions

Rediscovering his 2011 form is his main individual mission

Jamie Ellis

Jamie Ellis is hoping a return to former club Leigh will help him hit his best Huddersfield Giants form.

The 26-year-old half-back enjoyed the most successful year of his career so far during a season with the Centurions in 2011 when he crossed for 34 tries in just 31 appearances.

Saturday’s massive Middle 8s clash will be the first time he’s been back at the Leigh Sports Village since then.

And with the Giants needing to win to put them in the strongest possible position to secure their Super League status for 2017, Ellis is desperate to recapture his stunning try-scoring form from five years ago.

Huddersfield Giants' Jamie Ellis on kicking duty Rugby League The Qualifiers Batley v Huddersfield 21/08/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“I’ve been looking forward to this game from the moment I knew we’d be playing in the Middle 8s,” said Ellis.

“I played my best rugby in the season I was at Leigh, and I’d love to think that returning to the ground for the first time this weekend will help bring the very best out of me once again.

“We all know we’re going to have to play well, both as individually and collectively, to make sure we beat them, and I am confident a game like Saturday’s is just the sort of one we need to produce our best form.

“A win would definitely put us in a great position.

“And, personally, I’m also looking forward to meeting up with some good mates and getting the better of them on the field.

“I made some really good friends during my year at Leigh, and I’m still in regular contact with Martyn Ridyard, so making sure I have the last laugh would make a win feel even better, is that’s possible!”

Batley Bulldogs v Huddersfield Giants: Super League class tells with 11 tries

Up to third in Middle 8s standings after win

