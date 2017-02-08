Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone could turn to youngster Darnell McIntosh at full back for the Giants Super League opener at Widnes tomorrow night.
Stone named his 19-man squad and has decided not to risk prop Sam Rapira.
The Kiwi was not included in the Giants 12-0 pre-season win over Warrington Wolves due to injury niggles and neither has made the cut for the trip to the Select Security Stadium.
With Australian import Jake Mamo a couple of weeks away from fitness, 19-year-old Academy product McIntosh could be in line to start.
The Giants other new signing from down under, Shannon Wakeman, is expected to make his Super League debut.
Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Tom Symonds, Dale Ferguson, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor
Widnes Vikings: Armstrong, Bridge, Burke, Cahill, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.
