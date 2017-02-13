Customers abused in series of bizarre Facebook me

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone is hoping that the Giants can make a real impact in front of their home fans.

They face Salford Red Devils on Thursday night as they play their first Super League game of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium – the first of a run of three home games with Wakefield Trinity arriving on Friday, February 24, followed by Hull FC on Thursday, March 2.

“We want to try and engage with the fans, and play with style but also put the effort in,” said Stone.

“We have a fan base, but we would like to build and get a few more fans in.

“We have got three home games and hopefully we can play in a way that will attract more fans each time we play.

“And I have to thank all our fans who were at Widnes the other night.

“They were very vocal and it was great to get such a good reception over there.”

Those fans witnessed a solid Giants display, but Stone wanted to see his side’s performance improve on home turf against Salford.

“It was a pretty good performance and I was happy with the way we showed our intent and kept the play simple,” said Stone.

“So let’s hope we can improve on that against Salford.”

Scotland and Huddersfield Giants half back Ryan Brierley and England and Warrington Wolves player Stefan Ratchford will make the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round draw this evening (7m).

The seven winning sides from the second round games – plus West Hull and Thatto Heath Crusaders whose tie was postponed – will be joined by all 16 Kingstone Press League One clubs in the draw – fixtures are scheduled for February 25-26.

Round Two winners were: Myton Warriors, Egremont Rangers, Rochdale Mayfield, Haydock, Wests Warriors, Siddal, Fryston Warriors.