Rick Stone has heaped more praise on young Huddersfield Giants full-back Darnell McIntosh.

The 19-year-old Huddersfield product scored his first Super League try in Sunday’s battling 16-16 draw at World Club Champions Wigan Warriors.

He looked confident and assured on the DW Stadium stage, taking over from Lee Gaskell in the No1 position after switching to the halves at the weekend.

And Stone believes the experience can only do the young McIntosh the power of good, with a start against Leeds Rhinos at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night certainly not being ruled out.

(Photo: John Rushworth)

“For a young full-back who’s yet to turn 20 I thought he handled himself really well,” said Stone.

“It was a pretty high-pressure match and he had plenty of work to do at the back and plenty of tough scenarios to manage. He managed most of those really well.

“He also showed some composure and plenty of courage at the same time, and his confidence will be better for that as he continues to progress.”