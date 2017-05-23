Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is hopeful of being boosted by returning players ahead of Friday’s derby clash at Wakefield Trinity.

Stone had club captain Leroy Cudjoe back after a knee injury for the 18-10 Magic Weekend win over Catalans Dragons at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park, and may have more players fit again for the trip to Belle Vue in Super League’s round 15.

“To get Leroy back and playing for 80 minutes was nice,” said Stone.

“He will build on the back of that and hopefully we can see who else is available as we get ourselves ready for Wakefield on Friday.”

With Danny Brough serving the second match of his two-game ban against his former club Trinity, Stone will probably look again to loan

signing Martyn Ridyard in the half backs.

The 30-year-old, who was brought in from Super League rivals Leigh, enjoyed his Giants debut and Stone was equally pleased with the Centurions player’s performance.

“Considering he had only three training sessions with us, I think that was a pretty decent performance,” said Stone.

“We needed an experienced half back who could jump straight in and Martyn is that player.

“But he’s got a bit to prove to himself and it wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination for him, but considering the circumstances it was good.”

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester is waiting on a fitness check for winger Ben Jones-Bishop.

While the proven finisher bagged two more tries in Trinity’s 34-12 Magic Weekend win over Widnes Vikings, the 28-year-old was substituted in the second half due to a shoulder injury.

“I’m a bit sore, but hopefully it is nothing too serious,” said the former Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos and Salford Red Devils player.

And he feels Wakefield are in

perfect shape to continue their winning ways at home to the Giants on Friday.

“The forwards have been doing an outstanding job both in defence and with the ball,” added Jones-Bishop.

“Our half backs are playing on the front foot and it gives the backs some

opportunities and we are finishing them.”