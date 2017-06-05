Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone was delighted to see his side secure their third victory in five matches as they

hammered Warrington Wolves 44-4 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The victory lifts the Giants up to ninth in the Super League table – one point behind Catalans Dragons who they face in Perpignan next Saturday.

“If we carry on playing like that and execute a bit better, we’ll win more than we’ll lose,” Stone said.

“At 14-0 I said: ‘Look, if we keep working hard then things will open up for us and things might get a little easier.’

“We probably made too many errors in the second half and played a bit like the Harlem Globetrotters at times, which frustrated me a bit, but it was good to see them enjoy going in front and going in for the kill a little bit.

“I know Warrington were down a little bit on troops and they are a bit banged up with the short turn-around.

“But I suppose through this year we have had plenty of that ourselves so it’s good to see us take advantage of an opportunity for a change.

“We probably just gave something back towards our home crowd.

“We haven’t been good to our home crowd this year, we have disappointed them several times. Hopefully they walked away with a smile on their face today.”

Stone hailed Jordan Turner’s debut performance since making the switch from NRL side Canberra Raiders last week, with the former Salford, Hull and St Helens man marking his first start with a try.

The Australian said: “Looking at Jordan, he has a little bit of class.

“He can definitely draw a pass and get his winger into space if he gets that half-opportunity.

“He did that a couple of times for Murph (Aaron Murphy), I think Murph will have a good time sitting outside Jordan Turner in future matches.

“He will be happy to get that 80 minutes out of the way.”

Warrington head coach Tony Smith refused to get drawn into the player welfare row with the Rugby Football League again after watching his side collapse to a heavy defeat at the hands of his former club.

Several Super League head coaches voiced their displeasure after the double-header over the Spring Bank Holiday last weekend, while Smith was already outspoken prior to his side’s defeats to Leeds and Salford.

The Giants postponed their second match, which was scheduled for last Monday – at home to St Helens – as it clashed with Huddersfield Town’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley, which the RFL sanctioned.

As a result, Huddersfield had enjoyed a nine-day gap since their last fixture, with Warrington playing three times in the same period, although Smith wanted to draw a line under the matter after seeing his team’s winless run extended to four matches.

He said: “Let’s not start that debate, I don’t want to go and make excuses.

“We had two matches last weekend and that was obvious.

“I said what I needed to say last week and the whys and what-fors, but well done to Huddersfield – they were the better team and I would rather say that and congratulate them than take anything away from their performance.”

The Wolves shipped eight tries against their top-eight hopefuls and the Australian ex-Giants boss gave a damning review of his side’s defensive display.

Smith added: “If you are a Warrington fan at the moment, it’s tough to watch, it’s tough to participate in as well and it’s hurting the boys.

“They are hurting about their performance and we haven’t really recovered since the Magic Weekend and it’s damaged our confidence.

“Some of our defence close to our try line just isn’t strong enough, when your opponents opt to go for points rather than the shot at goal then it tells you something about your defence.

“Huddersfield got it right on the day.

“We came here with some high hopes and came here anticipating a good win so yeah absolutely, we are disappointed.”