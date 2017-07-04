Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Defence in the closing stages was Huddersfield Giants’ major issue in their 36-20 defeat to title contenders Salford, says coach Rick Stone.

A four-match unbeaten run had raised Huddersfield’s hopes of finishing in the top eight but they are now only two points above ninth-placed Catalans Dragons with three games remaining before the split.

Leroy Cudjoe put Huddersfield in front early on but Junior Sa’u, Robert Lui and Kris Welham all crossed during a dominant seven-minute period to leave the Red Devils in control.

Aaron Murphy went over before the break to give the Giants hope but four tries in 11 minutes from Gareth O’Brien, Sa’u, Greg Johnson and Ben Murdoch-Masila put Salford out of sight.

Stone said: “Salford were the better team, no doubt. Salford managed the game really well and we didn’t.

“The first 20 minutes were a bit of a contest but we let them off the hook a bit with a lack of polish with our last plays.

“But Salford were pretty consistent right throughout the game. Their defence was good and they threw plenty at us in attack with a couple of 40-20s from Dobbo (Michael Dobson) which obviously helped. Salford kept their foot on the throat as good as anyone we’ve played in the last couple of weeks.

“I don’t think our offence was our major issue today, it was our defence.

“As we became more tired we became more vulnerable and they took advantage of us.

“We weren’t as good as we needed to be and are extremely disappointed in how we managed ourselves today. But full credit to Salford, they were a fair bit better than us today.”

Home boss Ian Watson felt Salford’s win proved the Red Devils remain contenders for the Super League title.

Three successive league defeats had seen unfancied Salford slip down the table but they ran in seven tries against the Giants to move back up to second.

It was a much-needed win for Watson’s men after last week’s painful defeat at St Helens.

“It was a big one for us to win after three losses, especially after the results elsewhere this weekend fell for us,” said Watson.

“A true team bounces back from that kind of defeat at Saints.

“They are a really good group – I can’t say that enough – and they have got that mentality where they all dig in for each other and we saw that again today.

“We worked really hard for each other and our eagerness shone through. They want to work hard and they want to be successful.

“Our game management was really good and that’s important in the big games.

“There have been a few negatives from outside the club and some have been saying that we’d run our race.

“But we had to be confident in that what we had been doing all year was good enough and we keep taking that forward.

“I thought we played really well. It’s a big game against Leeds for us now next week.”