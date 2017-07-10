Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone was delighted with the 40-0 win over Widnes which leaves his side just one win away from a top-eight finish.

England winger Jermaine McGillvary scored two of Huddersfield’s seven tries as they easily completed their first double of the season.

The result means they need one more win from their last two matches to guarantee a top-eight finish and, although he was not totally happy with the performance, coach Rick Stone was delighted with the scoreline.

“If you’d have given me 40-0 before the game, I would have snatched your hand off,” Stone said.

“The scoreline is one we were looking for obviously in the context of the competition.

“It was not a pretty game, there were a lot of errors from both teams and there are some things we need to look at but I’m happy to come away with a nil scoreline.

“We weren’t perfect defensively but we managed to do enough to repel them on our line.

“In the second half I thought we got a bit ahead of ourselves and, moving forward, we have got to got realise we need to play for 80 minutes.

“If we can win next week, we will hopefully secure our place (in the eight).”

The Giants, of course, ended up last season scrapping for Super League survival in the Middle Eights.