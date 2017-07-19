Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants head coach Rick Stone is not ruling out any last minute activity as the Super League signings deadline looms.

Clubs have until tomorrow to conclude their transfer dealings for the 2017 season and Stone said he was still open to moving players into or out of the John Smith’s Stadium.

“There is only a day or so to go to the deadline and for us it’s a case of never say never,” said Stone.

“We are pretty steady at the moment in terms of the squad, but another back or back row forward would be nice.

“With injuries we have had to chop and change at times this season, particularly in the back row.

“We have had some long term injuries and we have probably been a bit skinny in that department, having said that Dale Ferguson and Ollie Roberts have been doing a great job for us.”

The problems in the back row could be eased a little with long term casualty Michael Lawrence expected to be fit for the Super 8s series, the Giants will still be without Tom Symonds who may have to wait until next season to return.