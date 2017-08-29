Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is hoping to select his strongest possible squad for the arrival of Castleford Tigers in the Super 8s.

The League Leaders Shield winners come to the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday and Stone is hoping to be able to pit a refreshed Giants squad against Daryl Powell’s Tigers.

After their impressive 46-18 victory at Hull FC, the Giants have had the best part of two weeks to prepare to face the table-toppers and Stone feels the break has served his side well.

“I think that we have used the break appropriately,” said Stone.

“We had come away from Hull with a few bumps and bruises and we have had the chance to work with those players.

“Out of the Hull game Danny Brough had a knee problem and Jordan Turner had a knock, but they should be ready.

“We had also been without Leroy Cudjoe with his ankle, Oliver Roberts had been struggling for a while and Dale Ferguson was still shaking off his shoulder problem, so they all come into the frame.”

Already back in business was loose forward Michael Lawrence, who has made two appearances from the substitute’s bench since making his return from a long lay-off following knee surgery.

However, Stone said that the Giants were not going to rush Lawrence back into the starting line-up.

“Michael is maybe close, but at the moment he is just concentrating on doing his job,” explained Stone.

“We are working him through the gears towards 100 per cent match fitness.

“He is improving every week, but we need to use Michael appropriately in terms of his return.”

The Giants are just three points adrift of fourth-in-the-table Wakefield Trinity despite being bottom in the Super 8s rankings, but Stone feels his side have to target four wins from their remaining four games to have a realistic shot at the top four – and that starts against runaway league leaders Castleford.

“I think we probably have to look at four wins,” said Stone.

“And this next game is really important to us as we are up against a team who have been the best in the competition this season.”