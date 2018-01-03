Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is expecting big things of his two close-season captures.

Forwards Colton Roche and Adam Walne have joined the Giants, to add to the mid-season captures of Jordan Rankin and Jordan Turner.

The 24-year-old Ireland international Roche joined from Bradford Bulls, while 27-year-old Walne was snapped up from Super League rivals Salford Red Devils.

Stone revealed that they’ve both settled well at the Giants camp, and said: “Colton has really enjoyed his time and stepped up his intensity – he’s enjoying the intensity a lot.

“Adam’s wife recently gave birth, so he’s had a hectic time, but he’s back in training.

“He’s on a high and enjoying his new surroundings.

“Both have found the boys are welcoming and they’re happy and it’s a good tribute to the group.”

For Stone they are good additions as he seeks to juggle the salary cap following the signings of Turner and Rankin during last season.

“Rankin and Turner took a decent part of the cap for the 2018 season and with £2m to work with it’s hard to fit everyone in,” explained Stone.

“Our recruitment, or my own personal plan, would take another four to 12 months.

“Our squad has more depth, particularly in the backs. That will hold us in good stead when injuries do crop up.”

And, after working in the NRL with Newcastle Knights, Stone is finding his way around a Super League transfer market system that differs from the Australian model.

“There’s a little bit of luck. I’ve found out that good English players normally stay at their clubs over here,” said Stone.

“The pool is pretty small too, but when I got in here at the first year we didn’t get too many chances because we wanted to cement our place in the Super League.

“There’s a few things likely to change, possibly when we finish the 2018 Super League campaign.

“There might be an opportunity to be more active in the market next year.

“I think Shannon Wakeman has been a success story. He hadn’t played an NRL game before coming over here but he’s proved a good, solid member of our team.

“When you’re not one of the real heavy hitters in the market place you’ve got to be creative.”

However, Stone doesn’t expect to be making changes ahead of the new campaign and added: “It’s unlikely that anything should happen before the season starts.

“It’s an ongoing scenario and you’re always looking at players who can strengthen you.

“You can never say never, though.”

With the beginning of training brings selection headaches, and as Rankin has begun training in the halves it will mean Stone has more opportunities to rotate his back-line with the strength in depth he has at his hands.

“We have some options. I don’t know if we’re fixed on any partnership in the halves,” explained Stone.

“I think the three main players would be Danny Brough, Lee Gaskell and Jordan Rankin.

“Even though Rankin hasn’t been playing in the halves, he’s been training there and he looks like he’ll do a good job.

“He looks like he’s matured a bit since he played in the halves as a youngster when he burst onto the Australian scene.

“He wants to take an ownership and bring composure to the team. He’s good with his decisions.

“I think because both Rankin and Gaskell can play a few spots they can bring a bit of flexibility.”

The Giants also face three pre-season games before the Super League starts in February and Stone wants to give everyone in his squad a chance.

“We’ve three games scheduled starting with Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial against Dewsbury at the John Smith’s Stadium,” said Stone.

“There will be senior players in there because we want Leroy to have a decent crowd and it will be the first and only pre-season fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We’ll see some players have a game there. We play Wakefield the next week and I think we’ll consider the majority of our squad.

“Then we have a friendly against Workington.

“Last year we played a good few young lads and academy players and it served as a good measuring stick for where they’re at and where they’re wanting to go.”

Club captain Cudjoe’s testimonial match against the Rams is on Sunday, January 14 (3pm) and tickets are on sale.

After an impressive 2017 Super League campaign and stunning World Cup showing representing Ireland, Giants star Oliver Roberts will be the guest speaker at January’s Senior Giants meeting today (2.15pm). The meeting will is in the Radcliffe Suite at PPG Canalside and is free to all supporters who wish to attend.