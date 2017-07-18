Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has set his sights on taking as many points from the next three games as possible to fuel a charge at Super League’s top four.

The Giants secured their Super 8s place with a 26-4 victory over Leigh Centurions, and now the focus turns instantly to ensuring the final two months of the season not only become meaningful, but could possibly end with a trip to Old Trafford.

There is one round of the regular Super League season remaining and a win against Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium would leave the Giants snapping at the heals of those above them and in with a big chance of a top four finish.

“Now we are in the top eight then absolutely we are looking to climb the table,” said Stone.

“But I think that probably the next three games are the most important, and I include the trip to Hull in that.

“If we can be successful in those three games then we should be in a position to stay in touch with the teams competing for semi-final places.

“We want to be competitive for the next couple of months, but whether we are will be decided by how we perform over the next few weeks.”

There are set to be changes to the Giants squad for the trip to face the Airlie Birds as Martyn Ridyard returns after not being able to face his parent club Leigh, but coach Stone is still waiting on the return of long term injury victims back row forward Michael Lawrence and centre Jordan Turner.

“Martyn will be back in the mix and Alex Mellor should be fit again too,” said Stone.

“But I think we will probably err on the side of caution when it comes to Michael Lawrence and Jordan Turner .

“Jordan is in a position where he could play on Friday night, but is more likely they will be back for the Super 8s.

“It would be good to have some options back in the second row, but to be honest Dale Ferguson and Ollie Roberts have been doing so well it would be hard to change anyway.”