Huddersfield Giants are heading to Warrington Wolves for their main pre-season Super League clash.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium will host the two clubs’ main trial game on Wednesday, February 1 next year.

That’s just nine days before the Giants and the Wolves open their respective 2017 competitive campaigns, with Huddersfield’s first Super League XXII encounter at Widnes Vikings on Friday, February 10.

Head coach Rick Stone is hoping to fix up at least one more senior pre-season fixture – and possibly one other featuring Super League fringe players and senior Under 19s squad members – but he’s delighted he’s already got such a prime trial date in place.

The Australian also revealed Danny Brough will be able to take a major part in pre-season training, despite suffering an ankle injury during Scotland’s 18-18 Four Nations draw with New Zealand, and will be earmarked to play a crucial role in the Warrington warm-up.

“Broughy’s got a bit of a tear around the heel area, as well as a few other bumps and bruises,” said Stone.

“He’s getting some treatment off us at the moment and will soon be taking a holiday.

“But we expect him to be back with us and in pre-season training in early December, which means he should play a pretty significant part in our work heading into the season.

“I’m really pleased we’ve got the trial game at Warrington sorted out, and I’d like to get a second sorted out as well.

“Playing the game on a Wednesday may be a little unusual, but it gives us the right amount of time to make sure we’re fully prepared for our opening Super League game the following Friday.

“It would be good to get another game sorted about 10 days earlier than the Warrington one, so we’d again have a good break between the trials and be able to work on a few things.”

And Stone once again confirmed he’s hoping to have added at least a couple of new faces before the traditional pre-season fixture programme gets under way.

“The hard work is continuing,” added Stone.

“If everything goes the way we’d like, we may be able to announce a few things in the coming weeks, but it’s not been easy.

“We don’t have that much to play around with on the salary cap.”