Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants host Wakefield Trinity in their first Super 8s match on Friday, August 4 (8pm).

The clash will give them an instant measure of their hopes of hitting the Super League’s top four by doing well in the post-season competition.

Trinity missed out on a top-four finish, being pipped by Salford Red Devils on points difference.

They ended the regular season on 26 points and, if the Giants are to make in-roads in the Super 8s, they need to instantly eat into the five-point gap that separates them from Trinity.

Honours have been even between the teams this season with the Giants winning the home clash back in February 24-16, but then they went down 28-26 at Belle Vue in May.

The Giants, who were eighth at the end of the regular season, then face testing away trips to Wigan Warriors and Hull FC.

The Claret and Golds managed to leave the DW Stadium with a 16-16 draw in March, while they completed the first set of 23 rounds with a narrow 14-10 defeat at the KCOM Stadium in Hull.

Table-topping Castleford Tigers come to the John Smith’s Stadium on September 1, and the Giants then hit the road to Salford Red Devils and St Helens before facing Leeds Rhinos at home in the final round of matches – when they will hope they have done enough to be in the running to have a shot at the Grand Final.

Giants Super 8s fixtures:

Friday, August 4: Wakefield Trinity (Home 8pm).

Friday, August 11: Wigan Warriors (Away 8pm).

Friday, August 18: Hull FC (Away 8pm).

Friday, September 1: Castleford (Home 8pm).

Saturday, September 9: Salford (Away 1.30pm).

Friday, September 15: St Helens (Away 8pm).

Friday, September 22: Leeds Rhinos (Home 8pm).