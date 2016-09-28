Huddersfield Giants hometown star Michael Lawrence not a fan of Middle 8s

Hometown hero Michael Lawrence is delighted that Huddersfield Giants will be playing in Super League next season – but he is no fan of the Super League system.

The Giants won 23-22 at Hull KR last weekend to ensure they will be in the top flight in 2017 and avoided the ‘million pound game’, but the 26-year-old feels that the Super 8s and Middle 8s split is not helping rugby league.

“It was just shear relief at the end at Hull KR and good to celebrate with the supporters,” said former Newsome Panthers junior Lawrence.

“All the boys have worked hard through what has been a very tough year, so it was good to finish with a win and Huddersfield Giants are where they belong next year.

“To be honest that was the story of our year in one game where we have been in control and then had to fight for the win, so really just a relief to get the job done.

“But it was truly a motivation not to be in the same situation next year – 100 percent.

“I don’t agree with the system myself. I don’t like the concept and I don’t like the fact that players are having to go into games thinking that they are playing for their livelihoods.

“I think it was a lot better the way it was before and now I’ve been involved in the Middle 8s and battling to stay in Super League I never want to be I involved in it again.

“I think the Rugby League need to stop it and have another look – I am not a big fan!”