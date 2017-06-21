Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In-form Kruise Leeming is set to maintain his 2017 ever-present tag for the Giants.

The 21-year-old hooker was forced off the field following a painful blow to the jaw during Friday’s 24-16 home Super League triumph over St Helens as Huddersfield moved up to seventh in the top-flight table.

There were initial fears he could have suffered a jaw break.

Fortunately, scans have revealed that wasn’t the case, and he’s ready to face Wigan Warriors at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night.

But he won’t be joined in the side by fellow hooker Adam O’Brien, who has failed to shake off the ankle injury he picked up against Saints.

He joins fellow injured colleague Jake Mamo (foot) on the treatment table, while prop Sam Rapira also sits out the Warriors clash after accepting a one-match ban for illegal use of the knees last Friday night.

In the absent trios’ place, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood and Darnell McIntosh step up to a squad, which also includes fit-again Ukuma Ta’ai, who was given an extra week to recover from the back problem which has kept him out of action for the past two months.

Opponents Wigan are also lacking several senior players.

Taulima Tautai (calf) and Anthony Gelling (knee) miss the game after featuring in last weekend’s thrilling Challenge Cup quarter-final triumph at Warrington Wolves, with Lewis Tierney and Callum Field called up in their place.

Tony Clubb narrowly misses out and is nearing full fitness after surgery to remove a kidney, whilst Dom Manfredi is also making good progress following knee surgery.

But Jake Shorrocks (knee), Ben Flower (achilles) and Morgan Escaré (knee) are out for the remainder of the season.

Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Nathan Mason, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Martyn Ridyard.

Wigan: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Callum Field, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.

Referee: Gareth Hewer.