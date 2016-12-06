Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will host Bradford Bulls in a pre-season clash as part of Luke Robinson’s testimonial on Sunday, January 22.

It will be the final major benefit event for the 32-year-old, who was forced to retire at the start of the 2016 season with a long-standing hip problem and is now a member of Rick Stone’s coaching staff.

Despite the fact the Bulls’ future remains in doubt due to financial difficulties, the Championship club are confident their problems will be resolved in time for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium – something Robinson is delighted to hear.

“It’s great that the club have supported me in my testimonial year and we’ve agreed to play the Bulls here on January 22,” said Robinson.

“Rick said he’d put out all the top players and Bradford agreed to come with their top side as well.

“Having said that, while I know both coaches have the game in their plans for pre-season, the longer Bradford’s current financial situation drags on the more edgy I get.

“But all the noises from Bradford now seem to be positive, so I just hope for everyone’s sake that everything across there can be resolved and the new owners will be able to bring the side across as we had all planned.

“I had considered having a run myself, but I think Laura (Robinson’s wife) might have something to say about that, so it may just be a walk on role for me on the day!”

The game with the Bulls is the first planned pre-season outing for Stone’s Giants ahead of the start of the 2017 Super League season, with a trial trip to Warrington Wolves on Wednesday, February 1 having already been confirmed.