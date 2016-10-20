Huddersfield Giants' Jermaine McGillvary in England squad to face France

Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary is in line to play for England in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Four Nations warm-up clash against France in Avignon.

The current World XIII winger has been named in national coach Wayne Bennett’s first England 19-man squad fr the Parc des Sports encounter (6.30pm CET).

And with only one other recognised winger in the 19 in Leeds Rhinos’ Ryan Hall, it would be a huge surprise if Huddersfield-born McGillvary didn’t get the nod.

Bennett has added six uncapped players, including St Helens duo Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax, to his French touring party.

Half-back Luke Gale, who toured with England last year during the International Series against New Zealand, could also be in line to make his international debut, while Hull FC prop Scott Taylor, Warrington’s utility man Stefan Ratchford and recent back-row forward addition Stevie Ward from Leeds Rhinos are the others standing by to make their national bow.

In the absence of newly-appointed England captain Sam Burgess while he serves a one-match ban which was imposed on him after his final game of the NRL season with South Sydney Rabbitohs, James Graham will lead the team in Avignon – a job he last did in 2010 when he became one of the country’s youngest ever captains.

“The players have trained well all week and are looking forward to the trip to France,” said Bennett.

Huddersfield Giants' Jermaine McGillvary (left) and Tom Symonds (Pic by John Rushworth)

“There’s plenty of competition for places in this squad and it’s good to see a few new faces in there possibly having a run out in Avignon.

“The week leading into this game has been good and the training facilities in London at the Honourable Artillery Company have been outstanding.

“France are a passionate team and will have plenty of support behind them in Avignon. There’s talent in their side and some Super League experience so we know what to expect on Saturday. As the away side, it’s the kind of environment that I want my side to be challenged in this international Test.”

England 19-man squad (professional club and community club in brackets): Kevin Brown (Widnes Vikings, Thatto Heath Crusaders), George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor), Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves, Fryston Warriors), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves/St George-Illwarra Dragons, Latchford Albion), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks), Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers, Middleton Marauders), James Graham (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, Blackbrook), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, East Hull), Jonny Lomax (St Helens, Orrell St James), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors), Mark Percival (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets), Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves, Wigan St Patricks), Scott Taylor (Hull FC, Skirlaugh), Stevie Ward (Leeds Rhinos, Churwell Chiefs), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos, Latchford Albion), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders, West Bowling), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons, King Cross)