Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Giants know honesty is the best policy ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

Players are determined to put it right for their home 'must win' Middle 8s fixture

Jamie Ellis try celebrates his try for Huddersfield Giants against Castleford Tigers at the John Smith's Stadium

Jamie Ellis is hoping honesty proves the best policy for the Giants as they prepare for their ‘must win’ Middle 8s home clash against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday (3pm).

The 26-year-old scrum half admitted the Huddersfield squad were left in a state of utter embarrassment over the manner of their 48-40 defeat at Leigh Centurions which means their Super League status continues to hang in the balance.

And in the wake of a first-half no-show when they trailed 42-10, Ellis has revealed the players have spoken openly and honestly together about what went wrong and what they need to put it right this weekend – because that’s the least the fans deserve.

“To concede 42 points in the first half at Leigh last weekend was embarrassing. We were all embarrassed by how poorly we played and we apologise to all the fans for that,” said Ellis.

WATCH: Rick Stone says his side are ready to bounce back from the dismal defeat to Leigh

WATCH: Rick Stone says his side are ready to bounce back from the dismal defeat to Leigh
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“As a result, we’ve had a good, honest talk among ourselves, watched all the videos back and are determined to make sure we put it right.

“And we know we can’t afford not to.

“We have a good home record against Leeds this season (the Giants have beaten them in Super League and the Challenge Cup at the John Smith’s Stadium this year), but previous games count for nothing, and it’s all about this Sunday. The game is a ‘must win’, we all have our livelihoods on the line.

“The fans have been really good getting behind us, they are the 18th man and we need them more than ever right now.

“So, hopefully, we can get the numbers down on Sunday to help inspire us to an important win. Their support certainly deserves it.”

Giants latest

Brett Ferres on Giants clash McGillvary wants action, not words Hull KR match rearranged Pride needs to be restored against Leeds
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Giants need favour from old boss Jon Sharp

And piling on the points against Leeds Rhinos would be a big help too

Previous Articles

Batley Bulldogs v Huddersfield Giants: Super League class tells with 11 tries

Up to third in Middle 8s standings after win

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Stobart Super League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Jamie Ellis

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    The Huddersfield Town players have bought in to Wagner's philosophy - what the Opta stats reveal about Championship leaders
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    David Wagner believes fan power can help drive Huddersfield Town to victory over QPR
  3. Dale Tempest
    Great chance for Huddersfield Town to put down a marker against QPR says Skybet chief Dale Tempest
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    It's all about the response as Huddersfield Town tackle QPR
  5. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: QPR linked with Tony Pulis should Hasselbaink get the sack

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent