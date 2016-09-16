Huddersfield Giants know honesty is the best policy ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

Jamie Ellis try celebrates his try for Huddersfield Giants against Castleford Tigers at the John Smith's Stadium

Jamie Ellis is hoping honesty proves the best policy for the Giants as they prepare for their ‘must win’ Middle 8s home clash against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday (3pm).

The 26-year-old scrum half admitted the Huddersfield squad were left in a state of utter embarrassment over the manner of their 48-40 defeat at Leigh Centurions which means their Super League status continues to hang in the balance.

And in the wake of a first-half no-show when they trailed 42-10, Ellis has revealed the players have spoken openly and honestly together about what went wrong and what they need to put it right this weekend – because that’s the least the fans deserve.

“To concede 42 points in the first half at Leigh last weekend was embarrassing. We were all embarrassed by how poorly we played and we apologise to all the fans for that,” said Ellis.

WATCH: Rick Stone says his side are ready to bounce back from the dismal defeat to Leigh

“As a result, we’ve had a good, honest talk among ourselves, watched all the videos back and are determined to make sure we put it right.

“And we know we can’t afford not to.

“We have a good home record against Leeds this season (the Giants have beaten them in Super League and the Challenge Cup at the John Smith’s Stadium this year), but previous games count for nothing, and it’s all about this Sunday. The game is a ‘must win’, we all have our livelihoods on the line.

“The fans have been really good getting behind us, they are the 18th man and we need them more than ever right now.

“So, hopefully, we can get the numbers down on Sunday to help inspire us to an important win. Their support certainly deserves it.”