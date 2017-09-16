Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have launched their early-bird season-card package for next season at just £125 for adults.

It represents the best value in Super League and the offer is open from noon on Monday through to noon on Saturday, December 2.

Existing car holders have until 5pm on Friday, November 3, to reserve the seat they already have.

The offer covers a guaranteed 14 Super League and Super 8s matches in 2018 for the Revell Ward main stand and Britannia Rescue (Kilner Bank).

Under 19 fans can buy their ticket in the deal for £75 – and that includes a claret and gold home replica shirt.

Under 17s also receive vouchers for away Super League games while home games are free for Under 5s.

A club spokesman said current season-card holders are receiving renewal packs through the post.

“The Giants are offering the best value in Super League,” he explained.

“The amazing price and range of special offers available means that becoming a season-card holder is absolutely the best way to watch the Claret and Gold at the John Smith’s Stadium next season.

“The first 300 people to buy will qualify to appear on the Giants squad picture next season and receive a free personalised copy.

“One lucky early-bird purchaser will also become a formal member of the squad, receiving their own number and a shirt – plus presence on the club website and in the matchday programme.”

Key date for existing holders to renew their seat is Friday, November 3 (5pm cut-off).

The early-bird offer ends at noon on Saturday, December 2, from when the adult tickets will go up to £305 and the juniors to £99.

Over 65s tickets go up to £250 when the offer ends in December.

An adult in the Legends Club will pay £500 in the offer, rising to £615 when the deal closes.

To buy online, the Giants have a new ticketing system at https://giants.tickethour.co.uk/showProductList.html

Fans wanting a ticket brochure should email enquiries@giantsrl.com