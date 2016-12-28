Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants legend Eorl Crabtree is getting used to swapping the training field and sweat shirts for a desk and smart suits.

The 34-year-old former England international prop admits he is settling in quite nicely to his new role as the Super League club’s ambassador after taking the decision to end his playing career due to injury.

Crabtree, who signed for the Giants on his 17th birthday and made his full debut for the club in 2001, had suffered with an injury to his left elbow for a number of seasons and finally decided it was time to straighten out that particular issue – and along with it his nose.

Crabtree, who had always said it was not worth getting his broken nose sorted until he had finished playing, said: “I have had the surgery on both my elbow and got my nose straightened and now I am sat behind a desk – so far I am really enjoying it.”

With 437 senior games – 14 of them caps for England – behind him, leaving the field might have been a difficult choice, but Crabtree is looking forward to his new challenge off the field.

“It will take some getting used to, but it is all about finding a way for me to be an asset to the club, “ said Crabtree.

“In a lot of ways things remain the same because it is all about taking the initiative and showing what I can do.

“Hopefully that is the way forward and it is a fantastic challenge and hopefully we can do some good things.”

As far as his remit as club ambassador goes, Crabtree is spreading his net wide but is keen to get involved in all aspects of the club.

“It is quite good from the point of view that I am still going to be dealing with the players, so I get to see a lot of the lads,” enthused Crabtree.

“Then there is a lot of work with schools, doing presentations for companies, talking with sponsors and trying to take the club into the community.

“It is a whole different perspective to being a player, where you kind of deal with your own world, but having been there and done that I can take that into my new role.

“Everyone has been doing their best, but there is certainly room for improvement in how the club interacts with the community.

“There is lots of important work to do in building relations and promoting the Giants.”

A big boost for the powerhouse prop is that one of his first ventures in the job proved to be a great success.

A skills day for youngsters at The Zone proved a big hit.

“The skills trial was a major success as we had 82 youngsters on the day,” said Crabtree.

“From my point of view it was a bit of a trial run, but it was great because all the playing squad participated and (head coach) Rick Stone and (assistant coach) Chris Thorman ran the two halves of the hall and the training sessions.

“All the staff were there, which was great for the kids, and after that success I am hoping that coming trials days for youngsters at the club can be even bigger and better.”