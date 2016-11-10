Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eorl Crabtree has hung up his boots after 15 years with Huddersfield Giants.

The legendary prop will move into an ambassadorial role with the club, but will be fondly remembered by the players, staff and - most of all - the fans.

Here 'Big Eorl' looks back over the five highlights of his rugby league career.

Making my Giants debut in 2001:

"As a young rugby league fan and player it was always my dream to play for my hometown club.

"I remember how thrilled I was to sign my first Giants contract as a 17-year-old, but it was nothing compared to how I felt when I made my Super League debut for the club at London Broncos in April, 2001.

"To be honest, I can’t remember the score, but I know we got smashed (it was 43-12).

"Obviously, I didn’t like losing, but it was still an amazing moment and I’ll never forget the coach journey there and back being part of the Giants first team.

"Although my first season wasn’t exactly a good season for the Giants as we ended up being relegated, it was still an amazing time for me."

Our 2001-2002 season in the Northern Ford Premiership:

"Our relegation from Super League definitely seemed bad for the Giants at the time, but in the end I think it proved a blessing in disguise as we returned to the top-flight the following season a lot better, stronger and wiser for the experience – and I certainly learned so much as a player in the process.

"I played the entire season in the centres, and I’ve never had so much fun in my life.

"As well as going through the campaign unbeaten, the team spirit within the group was unbelievable, with our captain Chris Thorman (who’s now doing a great job on our coaching team, of course) leading a squad that was prepared to do everything for each other – and it also helped that we had such a brilliant coach in Tony Smith, who I owe so much to in terms of my development."

Our 2006 Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Leeds Rhinos at Odsal:

"No-one gave us a hope of winning that game and reaching the Twickenham final, where we were well beaten by St Helens (40-12), but we knew we could do it against the Rhinos, and we went into the game with no pressure on us at all which clearly helped our cause.

"That semi-final was one of those occasions where everything fell into place.

"We felt as if we were in control from start to finish, and it was a dream in the final few moments knowing victory was ours and Huddersfield were heading to a Challenge Cup final for the first time for over 40 years.

"We ended up winning the game 30-12, which was an accurate reflection of the way the game panned out."

Beating St Helens 24-14 in the 2009 Challenge semi-final at Warrington:

"Again, we went into the game as underdogs, and were more than happy to wear that tag.

"The prize this time was an appearance at the new Wembley, which in itself added something extra to the importance of the tie.

"It was a different game to the one against Leeds three years earlier, with the contest proving to be tightly-contested throughout.

"So to come out on the right end of the scoreline in such a big game was an incredible feeling.

"It’s such a massive shame we couldn’t back it up with a win in the final. Warrington beat us 25-16."

Playing for England:

"There’s no higher honour in the game than representing your country.

"I was fortunate enough to do that on 14 occasions, with the highlight definitely being a game against Australia in Australia.

"To be sharing the same field with players of the calibre of Lockyer, Slater and Civoniceva was an absolute honour and a privilege."