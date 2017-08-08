Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will be without both Martyn Ridyard and Sam Rapira for the Super 8s showdown with Wigan Warriors on Friday.

Half back Ridyard, who is on loan from Leigh Centurions until the end of the season, will miss the rest of the campaign having had surgery on a niggling shoulder injury, while prop forward Rapira is unlikely to recover from a rib injury sustained in the 36-6 victory at home to Wakefield Trinity in the opening round of Super 8s matches.

While former New Zealand international Rapira could return for the next round against Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium a week on Friday, the loss of Ridyard will have denied Giants head coach Rick Stone a number of options over the coming six games of the season.

“Martyn has had to have an operation on his shoulder so he won’t play again for the rest of the year,” said Stone.

“It is really disappointing because he has been a really good fit for us since he arrived on loan.

“He has been a good foil for Broughy and also filled in when we have needed him to, so he will be missed.

“Sam’s rib injury is still tender and it is something we will look at over the week, but as far as the Wigan game goes the call is probably 50-50 at best.”

And Stone could face further tough calls as he puts his pack together for the visit to the DW Stadium, with Michael Lawrence looking to return after a long-term lay-off with a knee injury, while second rowers Ireland international Ollie Roberts and Scotland’s Dale Ferguson look to get over injuries that counted them out of the Trinity clash.

“Michael should get there for this week and should be part of the squad – he was close last week,” said Stone.

“He has come along pretty strong over the past three or four weeks, but it was a serious knee injury so you have to be sure he is right after his rehab.

“It has been a while so he is champing at the bit to get out there and contribute on the field.

“He has been helping from the sidelines but he really has the appetite to get back at it.

“Ollie is probably close too, but just whether Wigan is too soon for him we will have to see.

“Dale added to his shoulder injury against Hull and he could possibly need a week or two before he plays again.”

The Giants are currently seventh and Wigan, who were beaten 32-16 at Leeds Rhinos in the opening round of the Super 8s, both need to win on Friday to enhance their hopes of reaching the top four.

“Definitely both teams need to get something out of Friday’s game, given our places in the table,” said Stone.

“It is a very important match given the need for both clubs to gain more competition points.

“After last week Wigan will be smarting a bit and they know they cannot drop too many more points if they are going to make the top four.

“So there is plenty at stake, and we have had close games against them this season in Super League with draws both home and away.

“It should make for a decent contest I would think.”