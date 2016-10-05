Huddersfield Giants look to strengthen in three Super League positions

Busy Giants coach Rick Stone has targeted three positions he’s looking to strengthen.

The experienced Australian has revealed an outside back, full-back and forward are top of the agenda in his search to bolster his 2017 Super League squad.

He confirmed his intentions at the same time as stating Craig Huby’s future remains at Huddersfield, despite speculation linking him with a possible move away, and that fellow prop Eorl Crabtree’s next move will be decided once several long-standing injuries have been checked out.

Stone feels progress is being made on the recruitment front, but admits the uncertainty over whether the Giants would remain in Super League until the Middle 8s victory at Hull KR 12 days ago means looking to bring in players to strengthen the squad has been a far slower process than the club had wished.

“We are looking around, although the amount of movement won’t be that dramatic,” said Stone.

“I feel progress is being made, with the signing of an outside back, full-back and forward – whether that would be a front-rower or back-rower – the main priority.

“Even though this has been such a bitterly-disappointing season, there’s no doubt there’s already a lot of quality in this squad. It’s just a case of bringing the best out of everyone and adding to that quality.

Leeds Rhinos's Jamie Peacock is stopped by Huddersfield Giants' Eorl Crabtree , Craig Huby and Ukuma Ta'ai Ladbrookes Challenge Cup Sixth Round Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants 16/05/15 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“And just because I’m looking at trying to bring in another forward, that doesn’t automatically mean the end here for players like Eorl Crabtree and Craig Huby.

“Contrary to some reports, I haven’t had a conversation with Craig about looking for another club, while the key issue with Eorl right now is to assess the extent of some of the injuries he has. One of those is a long-term elbow problem.

“Once that has been done, we can take things a step further.”