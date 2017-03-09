Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone wants his Huddersfield Giants to manage their start better in order to avoid a horror repeat of his side’s Middle 8s 48-40 defeat at Leigh last September.

Huddersfield make a Super League return to the Leigh Sports Village tomorrow night, with memories of last season’s first visit still fresh in their minds.

The visitors’ fate was sealed that day by an embarrassing opening 40 minutes to trail 42-10 at the break as the Centurions’ made a triumphant return to the top flight.

A slow start was also at the heart of the injury-hit Giants’ 48-8 home defeat to Hull FC last Thursday, when the Airlie Birds burst into a match-winning 24-0 interval advantage.

And Stone doesn’t want to see history repeating itself again.

“That day at Leigh last year was really disappointing, particularly in the first half,” said Stone.

“They had a good gameplan and were able to execute it really well.

“We did come back at them in the second half, but obviously the damage had already been done.

“It was also a bit of a similar story against Hull last week.

“Even though we did have so many blokes missing, we still didn’t manage our start well and a few basic things let us down.

“That’s something we obviously have to avoid this week if we want to be successful”.

And the Giants could be boosted by the return of five senior players for tomorrow’s Super League trip to Leigh Centurions.

Jermaine McGillvary (quad), Leroy Cudjoe (knee), Lee Gaskell (heart scare), Aaron Murphy (ankle) and Ukuma Ta’ai (suspension) are all back in the frame after missing last Thursday’s heavy defeat.

There’s still no return for Dale Ferguson, who was ‘touch and go’ with a groin problem, but there’s no doubt Huddersfield look stronger for the visit to the Leigh Sports Village.

Back-row forward Ta’ai is definitely back after serving his one-match ban for a high tackle in the home win over Wakefield a fortnight ago.

And it’s a case of the others having late fitness tests before a final decision is taken on whether they’ll be included.

Leigh: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Ridyard, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Weston, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Vea, Hampshire, Reynolds, Green, Hopkins, Acton, Burr

Giants: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, Ormsby, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor.

Referee: Chris Campbell.