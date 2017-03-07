Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants chief Rick Stone could have several senior players back at his disposal for Friday’s trip to Super League new boys Leigh Centurions.

Huddersfield were lacking the services of nine first-choice starters in the side beaten 48-8 at home to Hull FC last Thursday.

Ukuma Ta’ai will definitely return after serving a one-match ban.

But head coach Stone hasn’t ruled out Leroy Cudjoe (knee), Dale Ferguson (groin), Lee Gaskell (heart scare), Jermaine McGillvary (quad) and Aaron Murphy (ankle) all being available for selection. Michael Lawrence (knee), Jake Mamo (calf) and Tom Symonds (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Stone will know more about the respective fitness of his players as the week progresses, although he is feeling fairly positive about several of the outcomes.

“Thankfully, we didn’t lose anyone else from the Hull game and could actually have a few back this week,” revealed Stone.

“Leroy, Dale, Lee, Jerry and Aaron are all in with a chance, which, with Ukuma back from suspension, would make things look a lot brighter.

“There was obviously a big scare with Lee and his heart problem in the build-up to the Hull game, but he’s working very closely with our medical staff and undergone further tests, and everything is looking good. There’s just been a close family bereavement for Lee, which could have been a factor.

“And we’re not ruling out Jerry at this stage, either.

“He did pick up a slight quad tear in the win over Wakefield the other week, but I never saw it as a potential six-week lay-off like some had suggested. If he’s not right for Friday, we’d certainly expect to see him at Wigan the following Sunday.

“If he’s not 100% we won’t risk him at Leigh, which is the approach we also adopted for Leroy, Dale and Aaron for the Hull game. They’ve all got a good chance for this Friday.”