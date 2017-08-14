Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone wants Huddersfield Giants to be far more clinical against Hull FC on Friday than they were at Wigan.

The Giants went down 18-4 at the DW Stadium, leaving them playing a massive game of catch-up to make the top four.

Waiting for an injury update on skipper Leroy Cudjoe (ankle), Stone is keen to look forward positively but gave an honest appraisal of his side’s latest performance.

“I think Wigan were that bit better than us to be honest, they were that bit hungrier and that bit keener,” he explained.

“We had our chances, though. We got close enough but weren’t quite good enough – and we do probably need to execute that bit better.

“I think we fired plenty of bullets at them but Wigan defended pretty well and they just seemed to have that little bit more intent than us.

“It probably showed overall that while we scored the first try, we did end up chasing the game.

“The effort was good, but you need to be that bit better at this end of the season against the top sides. We needed to find some quality at times.”

The Giants have five matches to play and are five points behind Wakefield in fourth (the final semi-final placing to battle for the Grand Final).

“There is still a bit water to flow under the bridge in this competition and we haven’t given up hope, but the Wigan result does make things more difficult of course,” added Stone.

“But there are still a lot of upsets that can happen between now and the end of the season.

“There was good defence from both teams at Wigan, both teams scrambled well and organised themselves well, and it was no surprise that three of the tries in the game came from kicks, given the wet conditions.”

Stone will not allow his team to relax, whatever happens in the upcoming game.

“If the chance goes for the top four, we still have to try and be as good as we can be,” he said.

“If you are turning up to a game and you are a professional, then your job is to play as well as you can play.

“That counts both as an individual and as a team, and you have got to have pride in your performance and in the team’s performance – so I can’t see that there are any dead rubbers between now and the end of the season.

“For us, it will be a case of working hard and, having got into the top eight, we want to take some confidence and momentum into the way we build for next season.

“We are a little bit behind the rest now, but we have five games to go and there are 10 competition points up for grabs. We will see where it takes us.”