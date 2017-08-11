Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HUDDERSFIELD Giants are facing a big challenge to reach the Super 8s top four after defeat at Wigan Warriors.

The 18-4 setback at a rain-soaked DW Stadium makes the task of climbing the table a tough one and head coach Rick Stone’s side are facing a make-or-break trip to Hull FC next Friday night.

However, the Giants were in the contest in the first half and only surrendered the points after a couple of needless penalties handed Wigan the advantage at a crucial stage in the second period.

They were not helped, though, by Danny Brough’s hassling of referee Phil Bentham and his nagging seemed to have a counter-productive outcome as the penalties began to stack up against the visitors.

The Giants were forced to make changes in the three-quarters as club captain Leroy Cudjoe, included in the 19-man squad, was omitted due to a leg injury.

Alex Mellor, the close-season signing from Bradford Bulls, was thrown into the breach.

After being on the sidelines since February with a knee injury that required surgery, homegrown product Michael Lawrence returned to the Giants match 17 on the bench.

The Giants applied some considerable pressure in the early stages and were rewarded on nine minutes when Brough’s angled kick to the corner was misjudged by Warriors centre Oliver Geldart – and Jermaine McGillvary added to his tally for the season with the simplest of touchdowns.

But Brough could not add the goal from the touchline.

The joy was shortlived, though, as Wigan snapped into gear after that rude awakening and replied four minutes later, stretching the Giants defence on the left and centre Anthony Gelling had the power and pace to go in at th corner, but George Williams also could not add the goal from wide out.

On 26 minutes came the welcome return of hometown product Lawrence, after six months out with injury.

However, a minute later Wigan almost snatched the lead as Sam Powell attempted to go over the line from acting half back, just a couple of yards out, but lost control of the ball as he dived over the line.

Wigan were turning up the heat and, four minutes before half-time, a Williams kick to the corner forced Giants full-back Jordan Rankin to clear the ball dead as winger Tom Davies closed in to try to dab the ball down.

But, from the drop out, Wigan returned the ball intent on scoring and, from close range, second rower Liam Farrell went over to put the home side in front for the first time. Powell kicked the goal - leaving Wigan 10-4 to the good at the break.

The Giants needed a positive start to the second half, but Wigan’s defence held as both Mellor and Ryan Hinchcliffe were held close in.

And then the worst happened as a penalty was needlessly conceded and Powell gratefully took the chance to put Wigan eight up.

The Warriors then spurned three good chances.

Scenting an opportunity, the Giants piled on the pressure for five minutes, but the closest they got to a score was on the half hour when Gaskell’s kick through was shovelled dead by Davies as McIntosh tried to get the crucial touch over the line.

The final word went to Wigan as Sam Tomkins kicked through to touch down and he added the goal.

Giants Under 19 and Under 15 sides play today at Lockwood Park.

The Under 15s play Wakefield Trinity at noon and the Under 19s will face City of Hull Academy (2pm).

Under 19 squad: Reece Boxall-Hunt, Tom Cooper, Alfie Copley, Matty English, Jack Flynn, Jamie Greenwood, Lucas Hallas, Connor Hampson, Sam Hewitt, Tom Hugill, Oliver Jamieson, Jon-Luke Kirby, Tyllar Mellor, Josh Pinder, Jack Richardson, Oliver Russell, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Harry Woollard

Under 15 squad: Ben Bamber, Finley Bruce, Arif Burcat, Travis Corion, James Johnson, Lewis Knopwood, Kenan Lee, Levell Lewis, Brad Llewelyn, Aiden McGowan, Callum McGowan, Robbie Newton, Kobe Poching, Mark Roberts, Alfie Schultz, Fergus Simpson, Travis Simpson, Robson Stevens, Ben Tibbs.