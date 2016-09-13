Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Giants to make changes for Leeds Rhinos Middle 8s clash

Injuries do play a part in mixing things up for 'must win' clash

WATCH: Rick Stone gives an injury update ahead of the crucial Leeds Rhinos clash
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

RICK STONE is ready to make changes in a bid to find a winning formula which will guarantee the Giants remain in Super League.

Huddersfield have to win their two remaining Middle 8s fixtures at home to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday and at Hull KR seven days later to keep alive their hopes of avoiding relegation to the Kingstone Press Championship.

Stone has confirmed Australian back-row forward Tom Symonds is expected to be fit to return after missing Saturday’s 48-40 loss at Leigh Centurions with a calf injury, while hooker Kyle Wood could get the nod to step in for Kruise Leeming.

The ankle injury which forced Leeming off the Leigh Sports Village field at the weekend is not as bad as first feared and he may be available for the trip to Rovers, meaning Wood would be the natural choice to take over after having a fortnight off to make a full recovery from a broken knuckle.

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone

And the news is even brighter for Leeming’s teammate Oliver Roberts, who has been cleared to play after X-rays revealed he didn’t suffer a broken jaw during the Leigh game.

“We have the option of moving a few things around after the way things went at Leigh, which is something,” said Stone, who intends to give prop Eorl Crabtree another week to recover from a rib injury.

“Tommy Symonds is looking good and has trained okay this week, while Oli responded to the news he’s not suffered a fracture jaw by working strongly on the field and making himself available.

WATCH: Rick Stone says his side are ready to bounce back from the dismal defeat to Leigh

WATCH: Rick Stone says his side are ready to bounce back from the dismal defeat to Leigh
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“Kruise will probably miss this week – initially, we feared it could be a lot worse – but Woody’s available and could be the natural replacement.

“So we will have to make some changes, which may not be a bad thing at the moment, because we need to get things right for Leeds on Sunday, given the fact it’s such a huge game for us.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Giants will need to do some soul-searching after defeat at Leigh Centurions

Stone’s side need to pick up the pieces of their 48-40 defeat at Leigh Centurions

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Stobart Super League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Eorl Crabtree
Kruise Leeming
Rick Stone
Kyle wood

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Aaron Mooy
    "The referee should have been suspended" - former Premier League official on the Aaron Mooy tackle
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Bookies have table-topping Huddersfield Town as huge underdogs at Brighton
  3. Football League Championship
    Garry Monk set for sack should Blackburn Rovers sink Leeds tonight - reports
  4. Oliver Norwood
    Former old boy Oliver Norwood unsurprised at Huddersfield Town's Championship start
  5. Chris Hughton
    Now we must step up to the next level says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent