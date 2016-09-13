Huddersfield Giants to make changes for Leeds Rhinos Middle 8s clash

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

RICK STONE is ready to make changes in a bid to find a winning formula which will guarantee the Giants remain in Super League.

Huddersfield have to win their two remaining Middle 8s fixtures at home to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday and at Hull KR seven days later to keep alive their hopes of avoiding relegation to the Kingstone Press Championship.

Stone has confirmed Australian back-row forward Tom Symonds is expected to be fit to return after missing Saturday’s 48-40 loss at Leigh Centurions with a calf injury, while hooker Kyle Wood could get the nod to step in for Kruise Leeming.

The ankle injury which forced Leeming off the Leigh Sports Village field at the weekend is not as bad as first feared and he may be available for the trip to Rovers, meaning Wood would be the natural choice to take over after having a fortnight off to make a full recovery from a broken knuckle.

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone

And the news is even brighter for Leeming’s teammate Oliver Roberts, who has been cleared to play after X-rays revealed he didn’t suffer a broken jaw during the Leigh game.

“We have the option of moving a few things around after the way things went at Leigh, which is something,” said Stone, who intends to give prop Eorl Crabtree another week to recover from a rib injury.

“Tommy Symonds is looking good and has trained okay this week, while Oli responded to the news he’s not suffered a fracture jaw by working strongly on the field and making himself available.

“Kruise will probably miss this week – initially, we feared it could be a lot worse – but Woody’s available and could be the natural replacement.

“So we will have to make some changes, which may not be a bad thing at the moment, because we need to get things right for Leeds on Sunday, given the fact it’s such a huge game for us.”