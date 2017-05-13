Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is delighted to have signed experienced Leight Centurions half-back Martyn Ridyard on loan.

A seasoned professional, Ridyard has made over 200 appearances for Leigh and was a key component in their promotion-winning season in 2016.

Ridyard made his name for his creativity and attacking instinct from the halves and Stone is more than satisfied to bring him on board at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I know Martyn, he’s an experienced playmaker and he’s been around a long while,” said Stone.

“He’s shown that he can run a team and move a team around the park, he’s got a good kicking game and obviously he was one of the influential parts of getting Leigh into the top grade last year, when they went through the Middle 8s.

“So obviously he’s handled pressure pretty well and he’s keen for an opportunity – and we need a half-back, so it’s a good fit for both parties.”

Stone, whose side next play Catalans Dragons at Newcastle a week tomorrow (1pm) in Magic Weekend, added: “I think he’ll be really exciting.

“I think personally he’ll be excited because he’s an experienced player with a bit to prove to himself and, maybe, a few other people, and we need someone of that ilk to help us right now.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and there’s a fair chance he’ll play for us next time we play, at the Dacia Magic Weekend, and he’s got to have a bit of a crash course by the time we get going next week to get himself ready.”

Ridyard is also happy to make the move to the Giants, and is looking forward to getting started for the Claret and Gold.

“I’m really excited about a new challenge and to work in a new environment,” said the 30-year-old Salford-born player.

“I’m also grateful for the opportunity to get some game time and consistency under my belt at such a great club.”