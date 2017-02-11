Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HUDDERSFIELD Giants have made their intentions clear from day one of Super League XXII.

Any win on the artificial Widnes pitch is a good one.

But it was the manner of the 28-16 triumph that needs to be considered .

Apart from a shaky opening 10 minutes and a slack spell towards the end of the contest, coach Rick Stone’s men were in a different class to their hosts.

They looked quicker, stronger and faster than the Vikings, who at times found it almost impossible to contain the lively Giants.

To be honest, the fact the final margin of victory was probably the only real disappointment on the night.

With Lee Gaskell, Alex Mellor, Dale Ferguson – for a second time – Paul Clough and Shannon Wakeman all making their Giants Super League debuts, it was always going to take a bit of time for the visitors to get into their stride.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in 2017 Betfred Super League Season Launch Share this video Watch Next

And a lack of initial understanding clearly contributed to the ease by which Charly Runciman strolled through to give Widnes the lead after five minutes with a straightforward try converted by Rhys Hanbury.

But after that initial alarm, the Giants re soon into their stride to dominate the remainder of the half.

With props Sebastine Ikahihifo and Ukuma Ta’ai in rip-roaring form and those around them rising to their lead, Huddersfield were soon on the front foot and provided Danny Brough with the platform to work his magic.

Within 13 minutes he had combined with Leroy Cudjoe to allow Jermaine McGillvary to squeeze in at the corner.

Brough failed to add the touchline conversion but made no mistake five minutes later when the lively stand off kicked high to cause confusion in the Widnes defence and give Gaskell a try on a plate on his debut.

The Giants were no into the groove and it was no surprise when they extended their lead in the 25th minute when new skipper Cudjoe kicked ahead for McGillvary to get the vital touch for the try.

It was then down to Brough to show some neat footwork by dabbing the ball through for Tom Symonds to collect and score.

Brough added the extras the visitors had a 14 point lead that was thoroughly deserved.

Like in the first half, it was the Vikings who started the second period the livelier, forcing Huddersfield to drop-out for a second time within minutes of the restart.

But after weathering the initial Widnes storm, the Giants struck for the fifth time in the 55th minute when the excellent Ferguson made good ground before feeding Aaron Murphy on the line to touch down.

At 24-6, it was looking even more comfortable for Stone’s side.

Widnes responded well to another setback and thoroughly deserved to grab a second try of their own through Stefan Marsh with 10 minutes remaining.

The Vikings were then ‘gifted’ a try by the match officials, when a knock-on by the hosts wasn’t given and Hanbury picked up the loose ball and raced in under the posts for a try he also converted to reduce the deficit to 24-16 in the 76th minute.

For a couple of moments that produced a few Huddersfield nerves, but when Cudjoe celebrated his recent captaincy call by showing great strength to touch down with seconds left to complete the scoring.

Castleford opened their Super League campaign at home to Leigh Centurions and were 44-16 victors.

The Tigers scored tries through Luke Gale (2), Jesse Sene-Lefao, Greg Minikin (2), ex-Giant Greg Eden and Junior Moors, while Gale added eight goals.

Leigh replied with tries from Ryan Hampshire, former Giants player Matty Dawson and Danny Tickle, plus two Martyn Ridyard goals.

Huddersfield Giants half back and Scotland international Ryan Brierley will be alongside England and Warrington Wolves player Stefan Ratchford to make the draw for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round on Tuesday.

From today’s second round games the eight winning sides will be joined by the 16 League One clubs in the draw – fixtures are scheduled for February 25-26.

Toronto Wolfpack will become the first transatlantic team to enter the competition and will play their first-ever Challenge Cup fixture under head coach, former Giants hooker, Paul Rowley.

Today’s second round games: Myton Warriors v York Acorn (1.30), Wigan St Patricks v Egremont Rangers (2.0), Kells v Rochdale Mayfield (2.0), Haydock v Thornhill Trojans (2.0), West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders (2.0), Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors (2.0), Pilkington Recs v Siddal (2.15, live on the BBC Sport Website), London Chargers v Fryston Warriors (4.0)