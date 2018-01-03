Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have moved their Betfred Super League game round two game with Warrington Wolves.

The match, which had been scheduled for Sunday, February 11, will take place on Thursday, February 8, at the John Smith’s Stadium with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Giants would like to thank Warrington Wolves for their co-operation in agreeing to the change which was out of the hands of both clubs and is the only available date that KSDL and Huddersfield Town would agree to within the permitted time frame.

Michael McIlorum has ended a long association at Wigan Warriors to sign a two-year deal with Catalans Dragons while Anthony Gelling has also been granted an early release from his Warriors contract.

McIlorum first joined the club as a junior in 2005 before making his first team debut two years later, going on to play in 242 games and feature in the sides that won the Super League Grand Final in 2010 and 2013.

Injury sidelined the hooker for most of 2016, when Wigan defeated Warrington in the Grand Final, but he returned to action last season and was part of Ireland’s Rugby League World Cup squad.

Gelling has also left Wigan early to return to his native New Zealand after six seasons at the DW Stadium.