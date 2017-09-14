Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants must be up for the battle from first whistle to last against St Helens.

That’s the message from Giants head coach Rick Stone, who was desperately disappointed with what he saw in the 52-14 defeat at Salford Red Devils last time out.

Stone has confirmed the Giants will be without forwards Shannon Wakeman and Sebastine Ikahihifo for the trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium tomorrow (8pm).

And club captain Leroy Cudjoe is just starting his recovery after a knee operation.

It leaves Stone looking for a positive response from the rest of the squad for the final two matches, against Saints tomorrow and Leeds Rhinos next Friday night.

“We’ve got a Saints team who are obviously pretty desperate about their own position in the table,” ventured Stone.

“Particularly going to their place, we’ve got our hands full, and if we perform like we did last week it’s not going to be great.

“We need a change of attitude and a change in how we go about it, particularly how we start the game.”

The coach added: “There’s a little bit to go in the next two weeks and, mathematically, there’s still a chance of them (Saints) making the top four.

“There’s a lot of history and tradition around their club.

“They’ve always been a strong side since the inception of the Super League. I know all their lads and their coach will be hungry to get a win this week and it might go down to the last week for them.”