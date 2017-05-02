Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has brought Sam Rapira and Nathan Mason back into his 19-man squad to face Castleford Tigers tomorrow night.

Rapira, who had been out with a hamstring strain, and Mason, who missed the win over Leeds Rhinos due to concussion, are included in the squad in place of Mikey Wood and Matthew English for the clash with the Super League leaders at the John Smith’s Stadium (8pm).

The Giants are without winger Jermaine McGillvary who is away on international duty with England in Australia, so Gene Ormsby is added to the squad in his place.

Giants 19-man squad: Jake Mamo, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Seb Ikahihifo, Olly Roberts, Paul Clough, Nathan Mason, Daniel Smith, Gene Ormsby, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Jared Simpson, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien