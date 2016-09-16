Huddersfield Giants need favour from old boss Jon Sharp

Huddersfield Giants will be hoping former coach Jon Sharp can do them a huge favour on Sunday.

While Rick Stone’s Giants squad will be concentrating on gaining a home victory against Leeds Rhinos at the John Smith’s Stadium (3pm Sunday), they will be keen to discover the outcome from Post Office Road where Featherstone Rovers – coached by Sharp who was in charge at the Giants between 2004 and 2007 – host Hull KR.

With the Rhinos and Leigh Centurions already assured of Super League places next season, the dogfight is on for third place in the Middle 8s and an assured Super League spot.

WATCH: Rick Stone gives an injury update ahead of the crucial Leeds Rhinos clash

Missing third means heading into the ‘million pound’ match – a one-off decider from which the victor will avoid relegation to the Championship.

With two rounds still to play three teams can still reach the coveted third spot – the Giants, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils – while London Broncos have a slim chance of making the ‘million pound’ game.

That issue will be decided on Sunday as the Broncos visit Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium, while Huddersfield will hope to wrest back third spot from the Robins.

Currently Hull KR and the Giants are locked together on six points from five matches, with the Humbersiders ahead with a points difference of plus 86 compared to the Giants plus 82.

WATCH: Rick Stone says his side are ready to bounce back from the dismal defeat to Leigh

No issues will be settled on Sunday, but the Giants could not only do with a win but also Featherstone rocking the Robins – or at least keeping the scoreline close.

However, the Giants would be best concerning themselves with piling up the points against Leeds – Sharp’s men have not won a single Middle 8s match and have the worst record when it comes to conceding points as they have shipped in 235.