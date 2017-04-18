Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield coach Rick Stone has bemoaned his side’s bad luck after Danny Brough fired just inches wide with a dramatic last-gasp touchline conversion attempt in their 26-24 defeat at Warrington.

Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary touched down in the corner as the hooter sounded in a frantic finale at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but Brough was just off target with his kick to draw the game as the Wolves moved out of the bottom two - leapfrogging the Giants in the process.

Stone said: “It was a toss of the coin sort of kick from the touchline, probably on Danny’s right side being a left-footer.

“He had one in the first half which he struck a fraction left and this one went a bit right - but there’s no dramas.

“We are not getting a lot of luck or 50-50 decisions and it tends to happen when you are not winning games.

“You have to make your own luck and be energised and be in a position where hopefully we are going to get the rub of the green because in the last couple of weeks we’ve not had too much.”

The Giants have now gone eight games without a win as they tumble down the table although Stone could not fault his players’ efforts.

He added: “There were times in the game when we were a bit soft in the middle and the Wolves rolled us down the field but I’m proud of the boys’ efforts.

“Whether we would have deserved a point I’m not sure but it would have been nice.

“These short turnarounds are not easy and we probably had the better one than anyone in the competition from Wednesday till Monday.

“But we just looked tired and lacked a bit of zip at times but we competed well and asked some questions - but were just not quite there. I’m disappointed like you are after every loss but we gave ourselves a chance and just didn’t manage that last 30 minutes as well as we would have liked.”

Warrington coach Tony Smith praised a “gutsy” effort by his side as they continue their revival after their horror start to the campaign.

After losing their opening six Super League games, the Wolves are now unbeaten in four and are steadily climbing the Super League table.

The Wolves boss has made it clear many times he is not a big fan of two games over Easter and once again highlighted that he thought it was an “ugly” game to watch.

Smith said: “It was ugly but it was two points. It wasn’t the prettiest of games by a long shot