Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will be holding a pre-Christmas open day at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The event will be held on Saturday, December 2, between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

It’s an important date in the Giants calendar as it is the season card discount deadline day for the 2018 campaign.

The 2018 home shirt will also be on sale with season card holders receiving a 10 per cent discount voucher with their package.

The Rugby League World Cup Final will take place from 9am and supporters wishing to watch the game at the Stadium are welcome to do so.

As part of the Open Day fans will be able to go behind the scenes and take a tour of the new board room, changing rooms and run out through the tunnel.

The most popular part of the tour is when supporters will be able to meet the first team squad in the Revell Ward Suite and have their memorabilia signed and take photos with their favourite players.

Giants club ambassador Eorl Crabtree said: “We are excited to bring the Open Day back into the Giants calendar, giving our fans the opportunity to meet the 2018 squad.

“Personally I feel it’s a great event for the fans and it provides them with a fantastic experience in meeting some of the Super League’s best players and is certainly not to be missed.

“The day also marks the final opportunity to get hold of Super League’s best priced season card as its discount deadline day and I am looking forward to seeing the Claret and Gold faithful at the Open Day.”