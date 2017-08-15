Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are planning for the Super 8s trip to Hull FC without captain Leroy Cudjoe.

The 29-year-old centre is still suffering the after-effects of an ankle sprain which kept him out of last Friday’s 18-4 defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Head coach Rick Stone, however, is going to put Ollie Roberts (hamstring), Dale Ferguson (shoulder) and Sam Rapira (rib cartilage) through their paces in training, rating them all around 50-50 for a chance at the KCOM Stadium on Friday night (8pm).

“Leroy is more unlikely to play this week – possibly the week after the Challenge Cup final (against Castleford at the John Smith’s on Friday, September 1),” said Stone, whose side have not given up hopes of making a late surge for the top four.

“He has an ankle sprain which rolled underneath a player against Wakefield and when he finished the game it swelled up a bit and is a bit sore.

“The scans are showing there is nothing too major, but there is still a bit of swelling which will take a little bit more time to come down again.”

On the hopeful trio, Stone added: “Ollie Roberts will be training today and we’ll make a decision later in the week.

“Dale Ferguson will do the same, and Sam Rapira will train with a view to possibly playing, depending on how he comes through.

“I think they are all probably 50-50. If they all play then it will be a bonus for us. If they don’t, then I would think they will all definitely be there the week after the Challenge Cup final.”

Stone provided an update on long-term injury victims Jake Mamo (foot), Tom Symonds (knee) and Martyn Ridyard (shoulder) who have all had operations.

“Jake is maybe a couple of months into a 20-week or 16-week injury (rehab),” said the coach.

“He won’t be back this year and neither will Tom Symonds, who has had a serious knee operation, the same as Michael Lawrence had.

“Martyn is the same, he won’t be able to take part in any games for the rest of this year.”