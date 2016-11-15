The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Giants were back in training this week after a hard-earned break.

The Giants scraped into the Super League next season, narrowly avoiding the 'Million Pound Game' with victory over Hull KR in the final match of their season.

And boss Rick Stone will be hoping he can change the Giants' fortunes starting with a his first preseason at the helm.

The squad trained at the Giants' Leeds Road Sports Complex for the first time since the end of the 2016 season two months ago.

The Giants have signed Lee Gaskell and Paul Clough from the Bradford Bulls in the off-season, with Scott Grix, Kyle Wood, Josh Johnson and Jamie Ellis leaving and Eorl Crabtree retiring.

Jermaine McGillvary and Scotland Four Nations duo Danny Brough and Ryan Brierley are yet to meet up with the Giants after competing in November's Four Nations tournament.